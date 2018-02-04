Super Bowl 52 Open Thread

By Anonymous
Super Bowl 52 Open Thread

The Game kicks off at 6:30 pm Eastern/3:30 Pacific between The New England Patriots and The Philadelphia Eagles.

I'm wondering if the Republican Party might drop FBI-dissing memos from a blimp during the half-time show, then I realized...it's a domed stadium.

Predictions? Favorite Commercials? Or are you watching the Puppy Bowl?

Pink will be singing the National Anthem.

This year, I want it to be Justin Timberlake's wardrobe that malfunctions during the half-time show. But no Prince hologram, please.

The game airs on NBC and will be live-streamed as well.

Game on. Open thread below...


