ESPN: Trump Tried To Bribe Senator Into Dropping Spygate Investigation

In an ESPN report, Shanin Specter, son of the late Sen. Arlen Specter, says Donald Trump tried to stop a congressional probe into the New England Patriots Spygate scandal by offering a bribe to his father. Via the Washington Post:

An ESPN report detailed how Trump, nearly a decade before he became president, allegedly acted on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft when he met with Specter in 2008 to offer him “a lot of money in Palm Beach” if the then-Republican senator from Pennsylvania dropped his investigation into the team. Shanin Specter, the senator’s son, said to ESPN that Trump intervened in the probe, while Charles Robbins, the senator’s longtime communications aide, told The Washington Post that he surmised Trump to be the person who offered Arlen Specter the bribe.

In a Wednesday email to The Post, Shanin Specter confirmed that his father, who died in 2012, explicitly indicated to him that Trump had attempted to bribe the senator, then the ranking Republican of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in exchange for dropping the investigation of the Patriots illegally filming an opponent’s hand signals.

“He told me it was Trump,” Specter, a personal injury and medical malpractice attorney in Philadelphia, said to The Post.