Senator Grassley Warns Trump That Firing Mueller Would Be 'Political Suicide'

It's amazing to see, but some Republicans are telling the truth on Fox News.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox's Dagen McDowell that it would be political suicide for President Trump to fire Robert Mueller. In fact, he warned against even talking about firing him. Them's pretty strong words coming from one of the most powerful senators in Trump's own party. Not that he ever listens to counsel from members of his party...

Grassley further bolsters the FBI and the judge who administered the warrant for the search of Michael Cohen's office by saying, "They're in the front lines of seeing that the law's enforced, and that's what we all ought to expect out of everybody in the Department of Justice and FBI, to make sure the law's carried out." He's not worried in the slightest that there was wrongdoing by the judge or the FBI, or the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

McDowell even chimes in to point out that the folks carrying these actions out are Trump appointees.

This being Fox News, and Republicans, though, of course there was some...shall we call it...wishful thinking. Senator Grassley seems to think Bob Mueller is coming to a dead end on collusion (NEWS FLASH: Collusion is icing on the Russian interference cake...not what Mueller is primarily after...) and here is the best part...that Mueller would appreciate being fired. That he's looking for an excuse to get out of this investigation.

No, Senator Grassley. I can see how it's easy to get confused, but I do believe it is DONALD TRUMP who is anxious for this investigation to end.

Transcript Below:

Sen. Grassley: But I the main thing here is I have confidence in the Mueller, the president ought to have confidence in Mueller. And I think to answer your question it would be suicide for the president to want to talk about, or firing Mueller. The less the president says on this whole thing, the better off he would be, the stronger his presidency would be. And I think that maybe Mueller coming to a dead end as far as collusion of Trump with Russia in this election -- and it looks like a dead end -- maybe Mueller would appreciate being fired so he would have an excuse for getting out of it, and the Democrats would have a good issue in this upcoming election.

Dagen McDowell: I'd just point out, Senator Grassley, Chairman Grassley, just one thing, that the individual -- the interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York shepherding this investigation and also the FBI director, Christopher Wray, those are individuals appointed by President Trump.

Sen. Grassley: Well, they have to do their job regardless of what president appoints them. They're in the front lines of seeing that the law's enforced, and that's what we all ought to expect out of everybody in the Department of Justice and FBI, to make sure the law's carried out. We don't know enough about this raid yet to know for sure why, but it looks to me like the only real issue is the extent to which lawyer-client relationship between Cohen and Trump might be violated. And I'm sure that the judge that gave the order that this raid could be made would be confident that that would not be an issue. If it is an issue and with the privacy of the president in this regard, they surely wouldn't want to go down that road.

Dagen McDowell: Senator, great to see you, as always. Senator Chuck Grassley, thank you so much for being here. He's going to have a busy afternoon. We can't wait to watch. Take care.