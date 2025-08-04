'RIGGED': Trump's Latest Rant Makes His Firing Of The BLS Chief Even Worse

The jobs report was so bad that the petty, petulant, cringeworthy, brokedick moron fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics to save face because his face is all that matters during the Trump era. Employers are dramatically pulling back on hiring, economic growth is slowing, and consumer prices are rising. And what made all of this happen? Trump’s trade and immigration policies are driving all of these trends.

According to Trump, the data was "concocted" as he compared it to his "rigged" election loss to Joe Biden, even though Americans are witnessing an increase in prices and a lack of jobs, and the 2020 election was not "rigged."

"Last weeks Job’s Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged," he wrote on Truth Social. "That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats."

"Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!!" he added. "I will pick an exceptional replacement. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!"

Trump's thinking, of course, is faulty. Revisions are made each month, but if a jobs report is not favorable to him, it's "rigged," and when revisions weren't favorable to Biden, it was a "cover-up." If revisions on this latest awful jobs report go in his favor after firing the BLS chief, then Trump will tout the revised numbers as proof of his success. Job growth has weakened, with only 73,000 jobs added in July 2025, far below expectations. Revisions to May and June data reduced the number of jobs by 258,000 from prior estimates, signaling a sharper slowdown than previously thought. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn't have an issue with the previous 5 months of jobs reports, only this one.

Even though Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House Economic Council's adviser, has defended the move to fire the messenger of the bad jobs report, he said, "I think the jobs numbers were slower than we expected," but adds that it's before the "Big Beautiful Bill." However, that may not work in his favor. And at this point, the person Trump assigns to replace Erika McEntarfer will likely be a Karoline Leavitt-North-Korean-style lackey.

Republicans are even calling out Trump over the firing of the BLS chief, and most of them who have a basic grasp on reality know the 2020 election was not "rigged." But in Trump's pudding-brained mind, that only focuses on his favorite person, himself, it's all about him, not Americans trying to survive in this economy.

This is worth a read: