GOP Push To Release Comey Memos Makes Trump Look Even Worse

The idea was that if congressional Republicans forced the release of the Comey memos, it would make Comey (and not incidentally, the Justice Department) look bad and help Trump by undermining the Mueller probe.

As it turns out, not so much.

Nicolle Wallace points out the memos were more damaging to Trump. More importantly, the main story still remains the dog that didn't bark. In seven interactions, faced with the intelligence that the Russians meddled in the election to help Trump, he never once asked Comey how we could fight back.

Instead, we find out Trump wanted to put journalists in jail so they would identify leakers.

He wanted to talk to Comey about the golden shower allegations.

And he said he had a discussion about Russian hookers being "the best in the world" with Putin -- even though Trump insisted in a 2016 interview he had never met or spoken with Putin.

Instead, Trump seems to have been quoting a Telegraph article that quoted Putin:

"This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility -even though they are the best in the world, of course."

As never-Trumper GOP operative Rick Wilson likes to say, everything Trump touches dies.

