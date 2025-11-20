Trump Lies, Claims Jobs Are Booming In Mystery Report

During his speech Wednesday at the US Saudi Investment Forum, Trump claimed he received data that he created so many jobs that the numbers are crazy.

The only thing crazy is Trump.

What data? Was Trump speaking to his friend Sancho, who told him they weren't jobs but windmills?

TRUMP: I view everything as jobs now, because I don't care. I care about jobs. And we have more jobs. It was just announced we have more jobs right now than we've ever had in the history of our country.



Those are big numbers. You know, it's like crazy. It's a great just a great stat. More jobs today than we've ever had in the history of our country. And we're going to be producing a lot more, a lot more coming. In my first term, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.

After Trump fired the director of the BLS because the accurate and terrible numbers reported for February reflected poorly on him. For October, the BLS said there is no jobs report and there may never be one.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday it will not release a full U.S. jobs report for the month of October, following the longest federal government shutdown in the history of the country. Instead, the agency said October payroll data will be released along with a full report for November. An unemployment rate for October will not be included in those figures because the data “could not be collected,” the BLS said, citing the shutdown.

Windmills, he's chasing windmills even though he hates them.

Trump: It was announced we have more jobs right now than we've ever had in the history of our country. Those are big numbers. It's crazy. It's a great stat. More jobs today than we have ever had in the history of our country. pic.twitter.com/FsZNKlbScX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2025

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday it will not release a full U.S. jobs report for the month of October, following the longest federal government shutdown in the history of the country.

Instead, the agency said October payroll data will be released along with a full report for November. An unemployment rate for October will not be included in those figures because the data “could not be collected,” the BLS said, citing the shutdown.

UPDATE: The September Jobs report came out finally today and it was good, but unemployment was high and not reflective of Trump's insane claims.