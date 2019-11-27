Trump Goes To Fantasyland, Claims He Beat Barack Obama In Mystery Election

There is something wrong with Donald Trump. No, not the usual nonsense that we all know is wrong. I mean something really, truly wrong in his brain.

In this short clip, Trump bragged, "And we beat Barack Hussein Obama and whatever dynasty that was."

When was that election between the U.S. President forced into retirement by the U.S. Constitution and the madman at the podium?

Worse yet, watch the crowd. Like the cult they are, they're on their feet cheering like what he just said could be real if they just clap enough and believe enough.

Rick Ross at the Cult Education Institute has defined 10 warning signs of people involved in or with a potential cult member.

Extreme obsessiveness regarding the group/leader resulting in the exclusion of almost every practical consideration. Individual identity, the group, the leader and/or God as distinct and separate categories of existence become increasingly blurred. Instead, in the follower's mind these identities become substantially and increasingly fused--as that person's involvement with the group/leader continues and deepens. Whenever the group/leader is criticized or questioned it is characterized as "persecution". Uncharacteristically stilted and seemingly programmed conversation and mannerisms, cloning of the group/leader in personal behavior. Dependency upon the group/leader for problem solving, solutions, and definitions without meaningful reflective thought. A seeming inability to think independently or analyze situations without group/leader involvement. Hyperactivity centered on the group/leader agenda, which seems to supercede any personal goals or individual interests. A dramatic loss of spontaneity and sense of humor. Increasing isolation from family and old friends unless they demonstrate an interest in the group/leader. Anything the group/leader does can be justified no matter how harsh or harmful. Former followers are at best-considered negative or worse evil and under bad influences. They can not be trusted and personal contact is avoided.

The three I emphasized in that list are clearly associated with the Trump cult. Add to that the last one, where "Never Trumpers" become scapegoats and are to be shunned.

Donald Trump is a deluded old man who embraces and practices authoritarianism. But his followers have formed a cult around him, led by sycophants and false prophets in and out of the White House.

Here's Franklin Graham, pronouncing those who criticize Trump as "demonic." That behavior fits with item 2 on the list.

Paula White also said the impeachment efforts against Trump were "demonic." Again, that fits right in with the cultists.

Just this week, Secretary Rick Perry said Trump was "The Chosen One." Nikki Haley reinforced that one, too.

What is disturbing is that there are a cluster of dangerous leaders like Graham, Jeffress, White, Perry, Haley and more who amplify his cult, all in the name of Jesus and a hot economy, of course.

There's something seriously wrong with Trump, but what's their excuse?