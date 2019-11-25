Rick Perry: Trump Is 'The Chosen One', Sent To Us By God

As Ana Navarro tweeted, "It looks like a cult. It walks like a cult. It quacks like a cult.

Yes, people. Trump’s base is a cult."

Source: Mediaite



Outgoing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry revealed in an interview over the weekend that he believes President Donald Trump is “the chosen one” who was “sent by God” to lead us.

The former Governor of Texas sat down with Fox News, portions of the interview aired this weekend on Fox & Friends.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

He added: “And I actually gave the president a little-one pager on those Old Testament kings about a month ago and I shared it with him. I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were.’ I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”