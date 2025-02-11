Wholesale Eggs Blows Way Past Record Prices

With wholesale eggs now eclipsing the $8 per dozen mark we'll soon see even higher retail prices.
“Highly pathogenic avian influenza,” more commonly known as bird flu, is the primary driver of egg price inflation, experts said.
Source: CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have eclipsed record levels as the U.S. scrambles to contain a bird-flu outbreak — and consumers may soon see more sticker shock at their local grocer as a result, according to analysts.
On Friday, average wholesale prices for large, white shell eggs reached $8 a dozen, beating the previous record by a large degree, according to data from Expana, which tracks agricultural commodity prices.
“The previous all-time high was late December 2022 heading into Christmas, when we touched $5.46 per dozen,” Ryan Hojnowski, a market reporter at Expana, wrote in an e-mail. “Of course we have blown way past that this time.”
There’s a lag by a few weeks before those wholesale price hikes show up in retail stores, Hojnowski explained. How closely retail price dynamics track those of wholesale prices will vary by grocer, he said.
Remember this shithead crying about $4 eggs last September in the Biden economy? Try $10-12 now.
Leading to more than a little panic buying (or reselling).
But at least under Biden, you could still buy eggs.
Waffle House has seen enough.
Up north, where the avian flu hasn't hit nearly as hard because there aren't the mega-farms there are in the United States prices are pretty much unaffected.