Wholesale Eggs Blows Way Past Record Prices

With wholesale eggs now eclipsing the $8 per dozen mark we'll soon see even higher retail prices.

“Highly pathogenic avian influenza,” more commonly known as bird flu, is the primary driver of egg price inflation, experts said.

Source: CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have eclipsed record levels as the U.S. scrambles to contain a bird-flu outbreak — and consumers may soon see more sticker shock at their local grocer as a result, according to analysts. On Friday, average wholesale prices for large, white shell eggs reached $8 a dozen, beating the previous record by a large degree, according to data from Expana, which tracks agricultural commodity prices. “The previous all-time high was late December 2022 heading into Christmas, when we touched $5.46 per dozen,” Ryan Hojnowski, a market reporter at Expana, wrote in an e-mail. “Of course we have blown way past that this time.” There’s a lag by a few weeks before those wholesale price hikes show up in retail stores, Hojnowski explained. How closely retail price dynamics track those of wholesale prices will vary by grocer, he said.

Remember this shithead crying about $4 eggs last September in the Biden economy? Try $10-12 now.

Oh, so when J.D. Vance was grandstanding in a grocery store about $4 eggs under Kamala Harris, it was a national crisis—but now that eggs are hitting $15 under Trump and Vance, suddenly it’s crickets?



Where's the viral outrage video now, J.D.? Where's the finger-pointing, the…

Leading to more than a little panic buying (or reselling).

🚨BREAKING: Frantic customers are now panic buying massive amounts of eggs at Costco, just like they did with toilet paper during Trump's last term. This is only the beginning of the chaos.



Make sure everyone sees this.

My weed dealer is selling eggs now. pic.twitter.com/ax2uurlfgF — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 7, 2025

But at least under Biden, you could still buy eggs.

THERE WERE EGGS UNDER BIDEN!!! pic.twitter.com/JhSCauWHgo — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) February 11, 2025

Waffle House has seen enough.

Ouch! My family and I just had lunch at our local Waffle House, and we were hit with a surcharge of 50 cents per egg “due to the nationwide rise in cost of eggs.” Customers are pissed.



I thought Trump promised to REDUCE the cost of eggs on day one of his second term?? 😠 pic.twitter.com/02iB8h85Ii — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 6, 2025

Up north, where the avian flu hasn't hit nearly as hard because there aren't the mega-farms there are in the United States prices are pretty much unaffected.