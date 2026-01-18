'Sue Your Ass Off': Karoline Leavitt Busted In Audio Intimidating CBS Anchor

Bari Weiss's pick to anchor CBS Evening News, Tony Dokoupil, is in the finding-out stage after he cozied up to the Trump White House with softball interviews. Loyalty to Trump is a one-way street.

Just after Trump finished taping a 13-minute interview on Tuesday with Dokoupil in Michigan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt approached Dokoupil and his colleagues with a message from the president.

“He said, ‘Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,” Leavitt said.

“Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah,” Dokoupil responded.

Leavitt said, “He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your ass off.’”

The New York Times reports:

In 2024, Mr. Trump did sue CBS over the editing of a “60 Minutes” interview — and the network’s corporate parent paid $16 million to settle the case, despite many legal experts saying it had little merit.

Some of the CBS personnel who were there absorbed Ms. Leavitt’s remarks as being in jest, according to a person familiar with their thinking. CBS News aired the full unedited interview that evening, which the network said was its plan all along. “The moment we booked this interview, we made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety,” CBS News said in a statement on Saturday. Ms. Leavitt, reached for comment, said: “The American people deserve to watch President Trump’s full interviews, unedited, no cuts. And guess what? The interview ran in full.”

Cowering to this president is a monumental mistake, but you be you, CBS. Trump is trying to institute a corporate feudalistic society while at the same time, he's unleashing troops on Democratic cities simply because they didn't vote for the pyrite president.

