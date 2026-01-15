Jeffries Bashes CBS News: 'Is This Lindell TV?

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries told the Jim Acosta Show that watching CBS News both sides the January 6 insurrection was akin to MAGA propaganda like Mike Lindell TV, Newsmax and Fox News.

In a 20 minute interview, Jeffries touched on many topics, but was particularly flummoxed by Bari Weiss' remaking of CBS Evening News after naming Tony Dokoupil as its host.

The discussion began when Donald Trump used the White House website to gaslight everyone about the January 6 insurrection, turning it into a Democrat-led conspiracy.

ACOSTA: He's had propaganda outlets work on his behalf for some time, but we've seen even among the major networks, CBS for example, which has been taken over by some pretty far right individuals in the Ellison's and Barry Weiss and so on. I mean, they had their anchor on the other night, sort of both sides in what took place on January 6th. I want to play this and just get your take on that. DOKOUPIL: President Trump today accused Democrats of failing to prevent the attack on the Capitol while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused the president of quote whitewashing it. ACOSTA: Yeah, I mean, that's just both sides in what took place, as you know, Mr. Leader. But I mean, what do you have to say? JEFFRIES: I mean, it looks as though the Trump propaganda machine is getting bigger, not smaller in this country.



When I first saw the clip, I was confused. I said, wait, is this Lindell TV? Is this Newsmax, Fox News? What's going on? It turned out to be CBS.

CBS' viewership has declined 23% since Weiss' rejiggering.