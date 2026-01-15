'Whiskey Fridays With Tony Dokoupil' Coming Soon To CBS News

CBS appears to be preparing a new segment called "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil," according to sources.
Credit: Grok
By Ed ScarceJanuary 15, 2026

CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil really does seem to be stuck in an endless loop of humiliation as CBS Evening News, under the editorial direction of Bari Weiss, circles the drain even further.

Source: Defector

Is this the exact sort of idea that I've personally seen cooked up by a beleaguered sales team at a struggling digital media company? No comment, but that doesn't make it any less awesome. The CBS News ratings are going to go through the roof as soon as Dokoupil is allowed to get behind this desk and say, "Welcome to Whiskey Fridays, presented by Jack Daniel's, where we drink like we mean it and report like we give a damn."

It's probably a good idea to start planning your own Whiskey Friday watch party, because there's going to be a lot of competition. I'd suggest inviting every guy you know who "only reads non-fiction." Suit and tie is the dress code, of course, so you'd better be ready to do journalism like a damn gentleman. Oh, and don't forget the stogies—

Zeteo's Prem Thakker:

New: CBS News seems to be preparing a new segment called "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil," per sources.

Some staff were only first made aware of it as they encountered CBS testing out set designs of a faux-stocked bar in the newsroom, featuring a large sponsor banner for Jack Daniels.

Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T21:20:29.127Z

Update — Here is another clearer view of the "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil" staging at CBS News:

Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2026-01-14T16:52:20.654Z

A spokesman for Jack Daniel's parent company wanted no part of this foolishness.

UPDATE: Jack Daniel’s parent co. Brown-Forman tells me it has nothing to do with CBS’ “Whiskey Friday” concept. “Jack Daniel’s is not involved in any such segment, nor do we have any awareness of the segment and any potential partnerships or sponsorships.”

Dave Infante (@dinfontay.com) 2026-01-14T14:44:22.886Z

