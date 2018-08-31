Jonathan Lemire: 'A Lot Of People In The White House Are Terrified'

As the nuns used to say, "Lie down with dogs, rise up with fleas." The people working in the White House not only have to worry about fleas, but cooties and ticks, which are known to carry Trump Traitor disease. Boo hoo!

Mika asked Jonathan Lemire about the freakout among White House staff.

"You say Trump allies are fretting over the West Wing vacancies as threats loom. Talk about the threats," she said.

"A few things going on, Mika," he said.

"Certainly Don McGahn's imminent departure announced with the dispute whether he's leaving or President Trump fired him is emblematic of what's going on in the White House. They have lost, struggled from the beginning to recruit top-flight talent into the building and we've seen a steady stream of departures with few big names replacing them and the legal team in particular has had, shall we say challenges."

("Challenges." Yeah, I guess you could say that!)

"Rudy Giuliani is far more of a public spokesman-TV personality than a lawyer. Certainly in the building, (Emmitt) Flood is someone who people around the president have respect for, think he is a top-flight lawyer but there is very little with him, and a lot coming.

"Not only is it going to be whatever Mueller brings to the table when he issues his report, but if the Democrats flip the House this fall, which, of course, a lot of people, including Trump allies expect and fear, not only will you have impeachment talk but according to our reporting, there a lot of people in the White House are terrified even if Democrats stay away from impeachment, they're going to control the committees and it's going to be investigation after investigation after investigation where they're going to haul people up from the Trump world to testify about not just Russia but about corruption, about emoluments, about just the day to day workings of this government that basically anybody who's ever said the name Donald J. Trump is probably going to have to take an oath in front of Congress.

"And there are a lot of people around the president who are very anxious, they are ill-prepared for what's coming."