Even 'Nice' People Vote For Nasty Republicans

Democrats are paralyzed by their fear of losing votes whenever anyone anywhere uses the word "LatinX" or talks about police reform. Meanwhile, here's how Republicans govern:

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Esther Byrd to the state’s Board of Education.... Byrd is the wife of [state] Rep. Cord Byrd of Neptune Beach.... However, Mrs. Byrd is perhaps best known not for her biographical details, but for her staunch advocacy during the Donald Trump administration on behalf of far-right elements. After the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Mrs. Byrd offered a defense of those “peacefully protesting” the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election while alluding to “coming civil wars.” “ANTIFA and BLM can burn and loot buildings and violently attack police and citizens,” Byrd wrote on her personal Facebook page. “But when Trump supporters peacefully protest, suddenly ‘Law and Order’ is all they can talk about! I can’t even listen to these idiots bellyaching about solving our differences without violence.” ... In October, Mrs. Byrd offered an unsolicited defense of the Proud Boys.... “Why do you think Facebook is throwing people in FB Jail who share information about Proud Boys? (Side note: I must really have great friends cause a whole bunch have been locked up! 😂) I think it’s because they’ve seen a drastic spike in searches and they are worried that people are educating themselves rather than blindly believing what MSM narrative. Anyone have a better theory?” Those statements came months after Byrd made comments supportive of QAnon after the couple was photographed on a boat flying a QAnon flag.

Byrd's supportive comments have been taken down, but here's Byrd on a boat rocking a Q flag:

Byrd’s wife @EstherByrd19 organized their first yacht club event on May 16 and their next one is on June 14. Mrs. Byrd posted photos of their friends’ boat they rode in for the first event. Notice the QAnon flag they’re flying.https://t.co/weHFRHYIaZhttps://t.co/dAUTSa31YI pic.twitter.com/QpaR0b9yBZ — Phillip Perry (@phillipperry) June 7, 2020

Blogger Peter Greene adds:

But QAnon Byrd isn't the worst Republican school board appointee I've read about this week. This sounds so crazy you might think it's a conspiracy theory:

The man who sold ammo to the 17yo school shooter who killed 10 & injured 13 in Santa Fe, TX school shooting and who sold 4k rounds of ammo online to the shooter who killed 12 & injured 58 in the Aurora theater shooting is likely to be appointed to the TN state school board. — Beth Joslin Roth (@BethJoslinRoth) March 10, 2022

It isn't a conspiracy theory. It's true.

Maybe this guy is staying -- barely -- on the right side of the law. But he should be a societal pariah. It should be an outrage that he's on a school board.

You'll say, "Well, it's Tennessee." But a survey last year showed that 59% of Tennesseeans opposed a law allowing handguns to be carried without a permit, while only 39% approved. (The law went into effect last July.) And here were some of the results of a 2019 state poll:

* 86% supported laws preventing people with mental illness from buying guns.

* 86% supported making private gun sales subject to background checks.

* 68% supported creating a database to track all gun sales.

* 51% supported a ban on assault-style weapons.

Yet Governor Lee will suffer no political consequences for appointing Mollenhour. We know that. That's how it always works for Republicans.

Axios today is touting statistics that suggest we're not the angry, polarized country we appear to be:

Most people you meet in everyday life — at work, in the neighborhood — are decent and normal. Even nice. But hit Twitter or watch the news, and you'd think we were all nuts and nasty.... Three stats we find reassuring: 1. 75% of people in the U.S. never tweet. 2. On an average weeknight in January, just 1% of U.S. adults watched primetime Fox News (2.2 million). 0.5% tuned into MSNBC (1.15 million). 3. Nearly three times more Americans (56%) donated to charities during the pandemic than typically give money to politicians and parties (21%).

But it doesn't matter, because millions of these nice, charitable people will vote for Republicans like DeSantis and Lee anytime they're on the ballot. They're not put off by the extremist, smashmouth politics. These voters may not be spittle-flecked partisans, but they're numb to the spittle-flecked partisanship of Republican officeholders. Somehow they've persuaded themselves that appointing a QAnoner or the ammo equivalent of the Sackler family to a school board is nice, normal politics, and the real extremists are the people who object to these appointments. And I have no idea how we change this.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog.