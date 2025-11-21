Grand Jury Investigating Adam Schiff Mortgage Accusers

Bill Pulte is a scumbag with a Napoleon Complex who has sold his soul to Donald Trump in exchange for being given the power to fish around in Trump's enemies’ financials for funsies. This is pretty well known by this point.

But, it appears that his shenanigans may finally be getting the scrutiny they deserve. NBC is reporting that a federal grand jury is "investigating the handling of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, according to a law enforcement source and a subpoena to a witness requesting information about her communications with individuals purporting to be involved in the probe."

RUH ROH.

The recipient of the subpoena is Christine Bish, a conservative "activist". She testified before the grand jury today, Thursday. The subpoena asked for recordfs she has from anyone “claiming to be William Pulte" as well as anyone working for him, including his chief of staff. Additionally, the subpoena asked for any communication or written documents from "anyone claiming to be acting at the direction or request of Edward Martin."

Oh, and it ALSO asked for records pertaining to “the investigation into Senator Adam Schiff" and anu communication and documentation from anyone “claiming to be working for or at the direction of” the Justice Department, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, including Robert Bowes or Scott Strauss."

That is a whole lot of requests that definitely must be coming from somewhere. These detailed questions do not just appear.

The DOJ did not provide a comment. Neither did Schiff's office.

Oh, and another nugget: Apparently this is not the first time Bish has spoken with investigators about this exact topic (The Adam Schiff investigation).

Drip drip drip.