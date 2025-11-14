Trump Ally Pulte Targets Democrats With Mortgage Probes

Bill Pulte, millionaire and housing construction company magnate, was nominated by Donald Trump to serve as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). In that role, he has done some super sketchy and utterly biased crap, including: Only investigating Democrats (NY AG Letitia James, CA Senator Adam Schiff and Fed Reserve member, Lisa Cook.) He also fired the ethics team looking into HIM after concerns were raised about Pulte "improperly obtain[ing][/ing] mortgage records for New York Attorney General Letitia James and other targets of President Trump." Finally, he recently proposed an absolutely insane 50-year mortgage.

Now he is looking into yet another outspoken Democratic politician: Eric Swalwell.

Pulte referred Swalwell for investigation to Donald Trump's personal law firm, formerly known as the Department of Justice. Pulte alleges that Swalwell committed mortgage ad tax fraud related to his Washington, D.C. home. Pulte, in a letter to Trump's personal attorney Pam Bondi, stated that Swalwell may have made false or misleading statements in loan documents. Pulte is requesting an investigation into "possible mortgage fraud, state and local tax fraud, and insurance fraud, as well as any related crimes."

Eric Swalwell was apparently ready for Trump to come after him. He said, in a statement to NBC News: "As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me."

Swalwell added: “Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come — I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world. Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians.”

It would be nice if Pulte looked into actual mortgage fraud, for example Greg Abbott's 3 homes. But, you know, Bill Pulte wasn't nominated to do an ethical job. He was hired to do Trump's bidding, a puppet arm of a vengeful and hateful man who spends 24 hours a day dreaming up ways to get back at people who he thinks harmed him.

And Bill Pulte is too stupid to see that he is just a useful idiot.