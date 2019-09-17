House Oversight Is Investigating 'Mrs. Mitch' Chao For Conflicts Of Interest

The House Oversight committee is looking into whether she was plugging her family's shipping company while cutting grants meant to help the U.S. maritime industry. Oh noes, Secretary Elaine "Mrs. Mitch" Chao would never do such a thing! She and her husband are just chock full o' integrity! Via the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight and Reform Committee asked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Monday to turn over documents related to communication with her family’s shipping company as the panel stepped up an investigation into whether any actions taken by Ms. Chao amount to a conflict of interest.

The request by the committee in the Democrat-controlled House relates to actions Ms. Chao has taken that potentially benefited Foremost Group, a New York-based shipping company owned by her family. Foremost has received hundreds of millions of dollars in loan commitments from a bank run by the Chinese government to help build ships that Foremost has purchased from government-owned shipyards there.

The actions by Ms. Chao — including joint public appearances since she became transportation secretary in 2017 with her father, James Chao, who founded the company, and a planned trip to China to meet with government officials there along with her father — have led House investigators to question if she is using her office to try to benefit her family’s financial interests.