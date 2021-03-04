Maddow: Even A Second Grader Knows Elaine Chao Is Corrupt

Rachel Maddow didn't sugarcoat it Wednesday night. Elaine Chao misused her office as Trump's alleged "Transportation Secretary" from the beginning, appearing regularly to promote her father's business while in office. Drain the swamp? Not in the Transportation Department!

MADDOW: One of the things you might conjure up from a second grader’s level understanding of that concept is hypothetically, you might have a person in the government whose job in the government was they were in charge of road-building projects. Right? That person could not also own part of a company that was the country’s biggest supplier of road-building materials. Right? If you were a second grader trying to show you understood what corruption is, that would be like an almost oversimplified example of what it would mean to be corrupt. Being in charge of road-building while also holding a personal financial stake in company that does road-building that stands to benefit financially from your actions as public official.

Tengrain says it best: "You mean that the Transportation Secretary with an obvious conflict of interest as a member of a family-owned shipping concern was somehow not on the level! Whoddathunk it! I mean, besides everybody. ...She’s been an obvious crook since the beginning and no one wanted to touch her because of being Mrs. #MoscowMitch."