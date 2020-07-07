The Jokes Write Themselves: Ayn Rand's Foundation Takes PPP Loan To Stay Afloat

Now, I want to be clear: The payroll protection loans were necessary to keep businesses afloat. It's what they were designed to do, and we shouldn't have a problem with that. As we saw after the 2008 crash, though, the "sink or swim" pure-capitalism crowd prefers a distinctly socialistic set of rules for themselves. Being pro-capitalism is really more of a mild suggestion than an actual principle!

The Ayn Rand Institute received a PPP loan of between $350K and $1 million

Grover Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform which has a long record of railing against federal government aid, received between $150K and $300K in

COVID small business aid from the Paycheck Protection Program...

After Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform received up to $350,000 in small business aid, he signed a letter that stated:



"Government spending... is inhibiting the fast recovery we want in jobs and incomes, not stimulating it."

And then we have the Trump-crony crowd, including many companies owned by billionaires:

$5-$10 million PPP loan recipients in Treasury data include AccuWeather—whose CEO, Joel Myers, was Trump's NOAA pick but withdrew for health reasons after concerns him overseeing NOAA's free National Weather Service might benefit his family's private weather forecasting business

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's The Daily Caller reportedly also received as much as $1 million and Newsmax, the conservative TV network owned by Trump ally Christopher Ruddy, received a loan worth $2 million to $5 million.