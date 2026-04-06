Usha Vance Drops The Hardest Sell On Her Husband Since Used Car Salesmen

She's not convincing anyone that he's a fun-loving guy. At least she tried!
By Conover KennardApril 6, 2026

Usha Vance is out here trying to convince the public that her husband is a really fun-loving, awesome guy. I’m sure she thought Eva Braun was hilarious, too. After all, JD Vance is Trump’s Eva Braun.

"JD is the nicest, funniest guy. He makes everything an adventure. He's really just a wonderful person to be around," she proclaimed on Fox News to Kayleigh McEnany.

Wow, Usha. Enlightening stuff.

The overrated writer turned vice president, who just dropped another book, which is inadvertently hilarious since it’s about his alleged faith (complete with a lie on the cover), is secretly a laugh riot, according to Usha.

“He’s really just a wonderful person to be around, and our children, our family has so much more joy because he is a part of it,” she added. “I wish that people saw more of that.”

This Yale-educated lawyer, Supreme Court clerk, and daughter of Indian immigrants who once had a ringside view of his "social decline in white America" seminars, is here trying to convince the public that he's the world's most wholesome adventure park.

It must be so exhausting to keep that smile going while pretending the guy who wrote about cultural decay and cat ladies is actually a super fun guy at home.

Usha Vance: "JD is the nicest, funniest guy. He makes everything an adventure. He's really just a wonderful person to be around."

Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) 2026-04-04T17:31:41.235Z

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