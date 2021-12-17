Today Is Last Day Of Our Donation Drive

Please help us end the fundraiser with YOUR donation, and thanks!
Today Is Last Day Of Our Donation Drive
By John AmatoDecember 17, 2021

Today's the last day for our end-of-year fundraiser. I want to thank each and every one of you who either subscribes add-free to our website, or donates publicly or anonymously.

Your financial support of what we do means a lot to all of us.

For those who haven't donated yet, today is the day. Starting next week will still have links and articles directing you to ad-free subscriptions, but I won't be pitching you the many reasons why we need your support.

From all of us at CrooksandLiars, Happy holidays.

Our wish is that 2022 brings all good things. Thank you.

Please, help us out.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

