Thank You To All Our C&L Readers

I, and our entire C&L team want to thank all of you who donated to our 2019 fundraisers. It really made a difference.
By John Amato
We are now into our 16th year of providing honest and breaking news coverage while offering up progressive opinions, reviews and extensive media criticism.

Quantex tells us that our readership is one of the most educated and informed in the blogosphere.

As Duncan writes on Eschaton, “Blogging is hard work! No, really, it is. A couple of posts are easy. Doing this all day every day is hard!” He continued in another article, “Blogging is actually harder than it used to be because nobody blogs anymore.”

But we're still here, and it's thanks to you.

