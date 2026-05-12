C&L 2026 May Donation Drive

We need your help! It's no joke.
C&L 2026 May Donation Drive
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 12, 2026

C&L doesn't hold many fundraisers a year, but this year it's vitally important because our mainstream advertising revenues are being decimated.

It started soon after President Joe Biden was sworn in. The right wing billionaire class owning most of US media put the hammer down.

We need your help to stay viable.

We are asking for a $25+ donation through PayPal or Kindest, which will support our work and be an investment in saving American democracy.

Subscribing for a year of ad-free content is even more valuable to our sustainability.

Every dollar you contribute directly funds fearless reporting and commentary that corporate media won't touch. You're not just supporting journalism—you're joining the resistance against authoritarianism.

The time for action is NOW. Democracy is under attack. Will you stand with us?

You can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Or you can click any of the options below to subscribe or donate.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

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