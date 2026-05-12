C&L 2026 May Donation Drive

C&L doesn't hold many fundraisers a year, but this year it's vitally important because our mainstream advertising revenues are being decimated.

It started soon after President Joe Biden was sworn in. The right wing billionaire class owning most of US media put the hammer down.

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The time for action is NOW. Democracy is under attack. Will you stand with us?

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