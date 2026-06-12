Lil' Marco Rubio Somehow Compares UFC To The Moon Landing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a bizarre analogy comparing the UFC to the United States putting a man on the moon in an effort to defend Trump's defiling the White House grounds by hosting a UFC fight on his 80th birthday.

Rubio claimed that the UFC or the mixed martial arts industry is as revolutionary as the NASA Space program was in 1969.

RUBIO: I have a couple of reasons why I think it's very powerful. Here's the first. The first is America, and the ideal behind America is the impossible. That someone tells you, you can't do that, or that's never going to happen. The whole idea of America is audacious. The very idea that America, that you could have a country founded on the principle that your rights come not from your government or from your leaders, your rights come from your creator, was an audacious idea. No one else believed that at the world at that time. And that's the foundation. But then, beyond that, everything we've done since then as a nation, time and again, how can you achieve some of the things? You know, we're going to put a man on the moon. When President Kennedy announced that we were going to put a man on the moon and return him safely to the earth, no one thought that was possible, and we did it. We are a nation founded on doing what no one else dared to do and no one else aspired to do. And at some level, that's what this whole company, what UFC, has been.

Please don't vomit on your monitors, smartphones, or tablets.

Lil' Marco then used the formation of the UFC to the American spirit.

RUBIO: Back in the day when boxing commissions, that's what they're called, or athletic commissions, were a little bit reluctant to give you permits to stage these fights or put on these events, or when no one knew what it was, you were able to plow through that. And today, you have one of the most recognizable American sports brands on the planet. And in and of itself, I think it reflects so much. The American spirit is reflected in this American company.

Marco Rubio forgets Dana White's misogyny when it came to mixed martial arts and women. When asked by a reporter in 2011, about this, he gave a straightforward, no-nonsense reply: “When are we going to see women in the UFC?” White replied, “never."

White is no fool when it comes to promotion, and he saw the women's market explode on Showtimes "Strikeforce" events.

Rhonda Rousey's worldwide popularity was an incredible boon to the UFC, driving its growth exponentially.

Forgetting all that, this is such a weak defense of Sunday's UFC fight to celebrate Donald Trump's birthday imaginable.

Rubio has sold his soul for a handful of marbles.