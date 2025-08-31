Chicago Mayor Very Politely Tells Trump To F*ck Off

How much does Donald think people will take?
By Conover KennardAugust 31, 2025

Donald Trump has been threatening to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, but Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order, the "Protecting Chicago Initiative," to resist the president's authoritarian actions.

The Guardian reports:

Brandon Johnson will set out guidance for the city’s agencies and law enforcement, CNN reported, “in the midst of escalating threats from the federal government”.

Last week, the White House requested that a US military base on the outskirts of Chicago be made available to assist with immigration operations, as the Trump administration plans a broader takeover of Democratic-run “sanctuary cities”.

Johnson’s order “affirms” that Chicago police will not “collaborate with federal agents on joint law enforcement patrols, arrest operations, or other law enforcement duties including civil immigration enforcement”, CNN reported.

It also says city departments should “pursue all available legal and legislative avenues to resist coordinated efforts from the federal government”.

On Thursday, Tom Homan, the administration’s “border czar”, said Chicago, along with a number of other cities, would soon be targeted in a planned immigration crackdown.

Yeah, Homan, but what about the higher crime rates in red states? We see what they're doing.

Discussion

