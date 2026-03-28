Trump Offers To ‘Talk Sex’ At Saudi Investment Summit

Donald Trump was obviously in an upbeat mood when he made remarks at the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Miami on Friday.

And why wouldn’t he be? The Saudis are his family's billion-dollar benefactors and Iran war partners.

So, after his remarks, the 79-year-old sex predator jovially offered to take questions. “Unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened,” he said. “I don’t ask for screening of the questions.”

Trump forgot to mention that he screams at, insults and belittles any reporter that asks him a question he doesn’t like.

But you can bet the Grifter-in-Chief was on his best behavior at a Saudi function. After all, there might be some new millions for him or his family to pocket.

“You can ask me anything you want,” Trump said, smiling. “You can talk sex, whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you.”

I’m sure the aged Trump thought that charming and funny. But for a guy who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by two different people in the Epstein files, who seems desperate to distract and cover up even more damning information in the files, who was adjudged to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and defamed her to the tune of $83 million, and who has bragged about grabbing women by the p***y, it’s not funny at all.

It’s just creepy.