Conor McGregor Calls Trump Possibly Greatest President Of All Time

The UFC's premiere draw tweeted his undying love for Trump.
By Ed Scarce
The UFC's bad boy and their biggest draw confirmed what many of us have thought for years, that he's just another asshole.

Source: Fox News

Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise President Trump, who was celebrating his three-year anniversary since being sworn into office.

"Phenomenal President," McGregor said. He posted an image of a goat, which is widely known to mean "Greatest of All Time."

"Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America"

McGregor's post was in response to Trump pointing out that it was his three-year anniversary in office on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

I suppose none of which should be surprising. The Irishman seems to admire these type of dictatorial arseholes.

