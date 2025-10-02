No Bread, All Circus: Trump White House Hosts UFC Event

In a blatant form of disrespect, Donald Trump is hosting a UFC fighting event at the White House.

Disgraced UFC fighter Conor McGregor told Sean Hannity that the fight is on!

Trump has no regard for the office of the presidency, the White House, the US Capitol, or any US institution that recognizes US democracy and the fight for freedom to create our Republic.

Trump loves to spend time with sexual assault offenders. Connor McGregor lost an appeal rape case is forced to pay damages to Nikita Hamel accused him of raping her in 2018.

Highlighting an event at the White House with Conor McGregor is another slap in the face to all women who have faced any form of sexual assault.

McGregor has not fought in some time but boasted that he is excited to get back into the octagon.

MCGREGOR: And what better way to come back than such an iconic event? And alongside President Trump's administration, I was there in the Oval Office. I met him and his entire team, great people. I have an awareness now of the surroundings that I will face inside this house and during this event, which is very, very important for me to have that one up on my opponent. So I'm very, very excited for it. It's eight months out, a long time. However, you know, I have been out of competition for many years, and I believe I have a six-month operation ahead of me to get ready for this. Done deal, signed, delivered.

Trump turns everything he touches into a bronzed-up, gold-plated, gaudy eyesore.