Gov. Janet Mills Refused To Be Bullied By Trump

“I’ll see you in court,” the Maine governor shot back to an obviously triggered Donald Trump.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 22, 2025

Nothing warms my democracy-loving heart more than a government official standing up to Donald Trump. Even more so when it’s a woman whose spunk gets under his thin skin.

Here’s Gov. Janet Mills sounding not one itsy-bit intimidated by President P***y Grabber’s authoritarian threats:

MILLS: I’ll comply with state and federal laws.

TRUMP: We are the federal law. Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t. And, by the way, your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal, I did very well there - your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports. So, you better comply because otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.

MILLS: See you in court.

TRUMP: Good. I’ll see you in court. I’ll look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after, Governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.

For the record, Trump lost Maine by 7 points in 2024.

