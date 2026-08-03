Jordan: Slush Fund For Insurrectionists? Fine. Facts On David Hearn? Not So Much.

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed Trump's weaponization fund is only for people unjustly accosted by the federal government, and then acted like the cat got his tongue when CNN host Dana Bash pressed him on whether former Olympian David Hearn should receive funds after Jeanine Pirro dropped all charges against him. Never mind that Pirro claimed they had "irrefutable" evidence against Hearn which seems to have vaporized into the lie that it always was.

Jordan hemmed and hawed when the CNN host refuse to let him talk his way out of not answering direct questions.

The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee claimed that the $1.776 billion Trump weaponization fund will be used for completely honest and justified reasons.

Don't laugh, I know.

To defend Blanche's immoral creation, Jordan kept bringing up Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who received payouts from the federal government. However, it's a false equivalence since the feds settled their suits because they clearly violated their privacy rights when they released Strzok and Page's private text messages.

Strzok and Page didn't attack the US Capitol, try to overturn a legitimate election, beat up police officers, refuse to fill their obligations as FBI agents, or plot against Donald Trump.

Bash shifted to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who on CNN claimed that they had proof against David Hearns, which turned out to be a lie.

BASH: As you well know, the U.S. attorney here in D.C., Jeanine Pirro, says that vandalism did not damage the pool, but it was a hasty and botched contract renovation that did. They dropped their case, a criminal case that they had against a former Olympian, David Hearn. Given what he's gone through, should he be eligible for money from the anti weaponization fund? JORDAN: Well, that'd be up to the board. BASH: Well, what do you think? JORDAN: That's up to - I don't make the decision. It's up to them. BASH: You have an opinion.

Jordan was caught to so he used his "attack Biden" fallback position, dropping Peter Strzok's name, a name which is utterly immaterial to their discussion.

JORDAN: But I do know is Peter Strzok shouldn't have got one point two million dollars. BASH: You have an opinion that.. JORDAN: To undermine President Trump's election campaign. BASH: You have an opinion that he said. What about David Hearn? JORDAN: Well, that'll be up to the board.



I don't know all the facts. This story just broke. I don't know all the facts, why they did, why the Justice Department dropped the case, why the Department of Interior said that there was something there. I'd have to go look at all that. We'd have to look. ...

Jordan did his duty and lionized Trump by congratulating him for making America more beautiful. More beautiful if you appreciate the interior of a cheap whorehouse, maybe.

Dana cut him off.

BASH: Mr. Chairman, One of the facts now, and this is based on what the president's own U.S. attorney, Jeanine Pirro, who I know you know well, she used to be on Fox, said in a court document. The ramifications of it was that they were trying to send a man who was innocent to jail based on lies about vandalism. He was accused of crimes that he did not commit. As chair of the Judiciary Committee, does that bother you? JORDAN: If that's if those are the facts, of course. But I don't know that those are the facts. We have not seen all that.

This is standard operating procedure for the Trump administration because they are so immoral. Whenever a negative story is reported about Republicans, they claim they don't have all the facts so refuse to comment.

What facts does the Chairman of the Judiciary need? When the Justice Department dropped all charges against Hearn and claimed it was the contractor's issue?

That's all he needs to know to render an opinion.

Not for Gym. Instead he again attacked Joe Biden.

"You keep turning it back to Biden," Bash said. "I'm asking you about now."

"I'm telling you things I know about," he replied. "I don't know all the facts with this case."

What a fucking weasel.