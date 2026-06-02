MAGA Pastor Spins Trump’s $10B Loss As Win For Slush Fund

MAGA Pastor and Christian Nationalist Lance Wallnau was forced to lie to his audience to justify Trump's $1.8 billion slush fund that he absurdly grifted from the federal government.

Anyone with a working brain knows that Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion over the release of his tax returns, which every presidential candidate has done since the 70s.

The lawsuit was never litigated, never went to trial, and never made its way before a judge, and suddenly, Demented Donald announced a $1.8 billion settlement with the federal government. To support his MAGA cult, he was going to use the money to set up an "anti-weaponization fund" to pay these creeps cash if he felt they were wrongly prosecuted and investigated during his first term in office, and everything about the heinous insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Obviously, there was an uproar from almost the entire country except for his sycophantic acolytes, including acting AG Todd Blanche, who agreed to the travesty perpetrated on the American people.

Enter fuck-wad Lance Wallnau to try to defend this atrocity to his listeners. Since most of what Trump does and says is based on lies and conspiracies, Wallnau decided to outdo Dear Leader.



As Kyle Mantyla writes, "The entire thing is so blatantly indefensible that Christian nationalist Trump cultist Lance Wallnau did the only thing he could do to justify it: Lie about it."

WALLNAU: The left is freaking out because Donald Trump has won a $10 billion suit against the IRS over the illegal leaking of his tax information. He got $10 billion, imagine that? These guys know how to do lawfare, man. So he's got the money. Here's what he said in classic, beautiful Trump fashion, I don't want the money. I want the money to go to all the victims of the persecution that happened over the fake Russia, you know, all the people that lost jobs under investigation by the rigged Russia collusion hoax, the way that the intelligence community went after people and targeted them. I want compensation for January 6th, people that were locked up for six months, eight months illegally, that weren't given their constitution. The people that suffered damages, let that money go to the victims of government persecution. That's what he did with the money.

Lying is their only option.

These are men of greed and hate, and not men of God as they claim.