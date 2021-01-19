With A Song In Her Heart, Colbert's 'Melania' Dreams Of Returning To NYC

Don't forget: We get to say goodbye to Melania, too!

For what is hopefully the last time, Broadway musical star Laura Benanti portrays the First Lady for Late Night with Stephen Colbert. Via EW:

Stephen Colbert's team filmed Benanti as Trump in Times Square as she twirled and sang about "the be best-est city on earth," "the city that never sleeps… with a porn star who lies to you about it." "It makes me feel, which is something I don't normally do," Benania said.

Benanti, reminding us all just for fun what an amazing singer she is even with a Trump accent, channeled the opening song from Beauty and the Beast as "colorful characters" like a Times Square Elmo, pizza delivery guy, construction worker, and a street sketch artist shared their thoughts about Trump to her face. A lot of "you suck" ensued.

After finally realizing that even New York City doesn't care for her, Benanti-as-Melania came up with an unsettling conclusion. "Will I have to move back with my husband, who I loathe?" she sang.