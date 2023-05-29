Texas Rep. Van Duyne: Impeached Paxton Has Done A 'Wonderful Job'

Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne told Fox News that newly impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did "a wonderful job" representing the state of Texas.

Texas AG Ken Paxton was impeached and suspended from duties by the Texas House on Saturday. The House voted 121-23 to suspend the attorney general and refer him to the Senate for trial on charges of bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction. It was the first such impeachment since 1975.

Also on Saturday, it was announced that Paxton threatened members of the Texas state legislature with political retribution as the impeachment proceedings went on.

TRULY UNREAL: As the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives debates the impeachment of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican Rep. Charlie Green just disclosed on the House floor that Paxton has been calling and explicitly threatening those who vote for… pic.twitter.com/Evpjj0CFkK — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 27, 2023

All this on a holiday weekend Saturday.

When keeping him in office is clearly a Democratic victory.



I can't understate how significant it is that Texas! Republicans! are giving up their #MemorialDayWeekend2023 to get rid of this corrupt mofo. — Frances Langum (@bluegal) May 27, 2023

Filling in for MAGA host Maria Bartiromo, Jason Chaffetz asked the Representative of the 24th District in Texas her thoughts about Paxton.

"Do you have any thoughts on the impeachment proceedings now with the Attorney General in Texas?" Chaffetz asked.

CONGRESSWOMAN BETH VAN DUYNE (R-TX) Yeah, look, I think A.J. Paxton's done a fantastic job of representing the state of Texas. I think he's been very aggressive at protecting not just Texas, but the country's interest against the Biden administration's horrendous policies. He's being impeached, he's gonna be investigated, and quite honestly, I'm gonna give him the benefit of the doubt, and I hope every Texan does as well. You know, we live in a country where we are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and this is what the state has chosen to do, and again, I just think he's done a wonderful job for the state.

Paxton has been embroiled in whistleblower lawsuits, bribery, abuse of office charges and securities fraud for years.

None of that matters for Rep. Van Duyne, apparently.

There is no form of corruption or immorality that can ever be applied to any Republican lawmaker or official.

Ever.