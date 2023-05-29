Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dived right into the culture wars again to announce a hotline in a news release calling for her state to be “an example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” There is a lot wrong with her statement, though.

According to KELO, Noem said the “whistleblower hotline” is for students, parents, taxpayers, and faculty to call and voice concerns. The number is (605) 773-5916.

“This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values,” the recording says. “And be an example to the nation of what good higher education looks like.”

From the statement, the freedom-loving Republican wants to forbid using pronouns in universities. Also, adding to that bit of irony, she writes:

Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech; Prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses.

I'm sensing some hypocrisy there. Republicans claim to be about freedom, but it's only for straight white guys. My advice: Troll the shit out of that hotline. Here is a link to the Christian Universities in her shithole state. Apologies to any of our readers who live there. I've lived in some fucked up places, too. Again, the number is (605) 773-5916.