Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like

Culture wars are more important than jobs and fighting inflation.
Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like
Credit: Matt Johnson/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMay 29, 2023

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dived right into the culture wars again to announce a hotline in a news release calling for her state to be “an example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” There is a lot wrong with her statement, though.

According to KELO, Noem said the “whistleblower hotline” is for students, parents, taxpayers, and faculty to call and voice concerns. The number is (605) 773-5916.

“This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values,” the recording says. “And be an example to the nation of what good higher education looks like.”

From the statement, the freedom-loving Republican wants to forbid using pronouns in universities. Also, adding to that bit of irony, she writes:

Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech;

Prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses.

I'm sensing some hypocrisy there. Republicans claim to be about freedom, but it's only for straight white guys. My advice: Troll the shit out of that hotline. Here is a link to the Christian Universities in her shithole state. Apologies to any of our readers who live there. I've lived in some fucked up places, too. Again, the number is (605) 773-5916.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon