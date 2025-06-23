Iran Targets U.S. Base In Qatar After Attack

The Pentagon is not aware of any U.S. injuries or deaths resulting from Iran’s attack.
By Susie MadrakJune 23, 2025

Via the Washington Post:

Iran launched a missile attack targeting a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday, in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Qatar condemned the strike, which it said its air defenses intercepted. Explosions were reported in the sky over the Qatari capital, Doha, which is about 20 miles northeast of al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command and home to about 10,000 troops.

The Pentagon is not aware of any U.S. injuries or deaths resulting from Iran’s attack, U.S. defense officials said, acknowledging that the strike involved short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.

This sounds about right:

So far it appears as if Irans response, similar to after solemani was killed, is an attempt
To respond to save face but not escalate.

Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 2025-06-23T17:07:34.348Z

Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 2025-06-23T17:36:14.787Z

