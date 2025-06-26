Trump Says He Gave Iran Permission To Strike US Base In Qatar

During a press conference at NATO, Trump claimed Iran called and asked if 1 PM was fine when they shoot missiles at our base in Qatar and Trump gave his blessing to the attack.

Is this the first time a sitting US president allowed another country to carry out a missile strikes against ourselves?

Trump pretended he had a weird discussion with the Iranians, who then allegedly called him after the missile attack.

This is demented.

TRUMP: You saw that were 14 missiles were shot at us the other day. And they were very nice. They gave us warning. They said, we're going to shoot him. Is one o'clock OK? They said, it's fine. And everybody was emptied off the base, so they couldn't get hurt, except for the gunners. They call them the gunners. And out of 14 high-end missiles that were shot at the base in Qatar, all 14, as you know, were shot down by our equipment. Amazing stuff. Amazing that they can do. It's like shooting a bullet with a bullet. It's the same thing if you think about it. Fourteen out of 14. And they weren't even that surprised. I said, do you do that well often? They say, we pretty much do, sir.

Did the Iranians thank Trump for allowing them to attack at 1 PM? How could any president sanction something like this?

This is insane.