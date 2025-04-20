Trump Agriculture Secretary Paints Alternative Reality: We're 'Making Farming Great Again'

Trump Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway with more "alternative facts" for the lemmings that believe Fox is "news." ConJob was taking Hannity's place this Friday, and invited Rollins on to talk about what the administration's plans are for her department for the rest of the year.

Rollins, of course, completely ignored the damage that's already been done to farmers across the country with Trump's whiplash on-again off-again tariffs, and the massive damage done with the DOGE crew their illegal gutting of USAID. Rollins instead insisted that they're going to "make farming great again" while proceeding to lie about the agriculture trade deficit under Biden.

CONWAY: And Brooke, when you, when we think about the USDA, each of us probably thinks of something different. Some folks will think about agriculture, others livestock, some will think of SNAP and the and the school lunch program. Others will think of, any, any number of issues facing them.

Tell us about the next 100 days or the rest of this calendar year for the USDA. What are your priorities as its secretary?

ROLLINS: Well, as you have probably witnessed, because these are a lot of your really good friends too, this cabinet is hyper-focused and completely intent on deploying and employing and implementing President Trump's vision of really bringing the power and returning it back to the people.

So across all the cabinets, not just USDA, deregulation, right? I mean ensuring that we're getting government off the backs of the people.

Of course at USDA it's making sure that we're realigning an entire department around putting farmers and ranchers first and making farming great again.

And certainly with the trades and the tariffs and the cost of labor, and I mean many of much of this was under Joe Biden, but how do we ensure that we are realigning an American economy that puts America first and puts our farmers and our ranchers first?

So we'll keep doing that all day, every day, seven days a week at the US Department of Agriculture, but what's really exciting is that it's happening across the entire government, the federal government, and in partnership with the governors out in the states.

CONWAY: Secretary Rollins, as these bilateral trade deals come to be with other countries and companies, how hopeful are your farmers and ranchers that we're going to be able to open up new markets around the world for American products?

ROLLINS: Well, that is a massive focus at USDA. There was a $0 trade deficit when we left four years ago, Kellyanne, when you and I sort of walked out together. Four years later, there's almost a $50 billion trade deficit with just our agriculture products.

That's $50 billion less dollars that's in the pockets of our farmers and ranchers and our ag community, and rural community across the country.

So I'll be visiting six countries in the next couple of months, Vietnam, India, Brazil, Peru, Japan, etc. to ensure that we're moving our products back out into the world, not only feeding America, which is most important, putting America first.

Food security is national security, as we all know, but also opening up markets around the world so that our farmers and our ranchers and our rural communities can see prosperity like they've never seen before.