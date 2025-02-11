MAGA Farmer Shocked He Was Screwed Over By Trump

I've seen quite a few videos of this cattle farmer in Missouri moaning about possibly getting stiffed by Trump as he and Elon gut provisions in President Joe Biden's signature climate law, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON DC, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has frozen some funding for farmers as it goes through a sweeping review, despite assurances, opens new tab from the Trump administration that programs helping farmers would not be affected in the government overhaul. The impact has been immediate and wide-ranging, from cash assistance for ranchers to fix cattle watering systems to help for corn growers wanting to plant cover crops that curb wind erosion. Some of the money that has been frozen is tied to environmental conservation programs that were funded by former President Joe Biden's signature climate law, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which included about $19.5 billion for farm programs over 10 years. The White House said its January 27 proposal to freeze federal loans and grants would not affect programs for farmers, opens new tab. The administration rescinded its proposal and it has been temporarily blocked in court. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

And our TikTok hero is mentioned.

Missouri cattle producer Skylar Holden posted a series of videos on TikTok this week, saying he had signed a contract with USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service for $240,000 for improved water lines, fences and a well. But USDA officials called him recently to tell him his contract with NRCS's Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, was frozen, he said. It's not clear when the funds will be released, Holden said in his video. "I've already done a bunch of the work, already paid for the material and the labor, so I'm out all that cost," Holden said in one video, adding, "We are possibly going to lose our farm if NRCS doesn't hold up their contract with us."

Highly unlikely that a farm that can spend that kind of money is going to go bust but poor Skylar might have to forget about a brand-new F250 this year. Oh well, live and learn - or not.

One of the many videos from Skylar in the past week. He seems especially upset with people who told him this would happen.

He should have taken this Missouri farmer's sage advice, as the 3 million views at TikTok attest.

Or listened to Mandy Rae @pottymouthpollyanna, with 4.4 million views.