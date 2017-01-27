Former AZ Governor Thanks God For Proposed Wall On The Mexico Border

Fox News hosted former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, a noted immigrant hater and Donald Trump lover, helped the “fair and balanced” network cheer for Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexico border – and helped hide its unpopularity.

What Fox Trumpsters are not so keen to report is that most Americans oppose the wall and that it has become less popular over time. But nobody on Fox had to worry about Brewer spilling those beans.

Brewer, a supporter of Arizona’s virulently anti-immigrant SB 1070 law, called yesterday “a day in history” because Trump signed an order calling for the wall to be built. “Thank God we have a president that’s going to enforce the rule of law, and do what he’s supposed to do and that is to keep us safe!” she exclaimed excitedly.

Actually, “enforcing the rule of law” could well mean that the wall is not built. Yesterday, NPR. Org reported on some of the legal barriers:

For example, there’s the pesky issue of private land ownership. When the U.S. government was building the fence from 2008 to 2010, the Border Patrol “had to enter into negotiations or begin condemnation proceedings with landowners,” as NPR’s John Burnett reported in mid-2014. And even then, years after the construction, some lawsuits were still ongoing. Another potential legal barrier exists in a 47-year-old treaty, as the AP reported on Wednesday:“The Trump administration also must adhere to a decades-old border treaty with Mexico that limits where and how structures can be built along the border. The 1970 treaty requires that structures cannot disrupt the flow of the rivers, which define the U.S.-Mexico border along Texas and 24 miles in Arizona, according to The International Boundary and Water Commission, a joint U.S.-Mexican agency that administers the treaty.”

Not surprisingly, host Neil Cavuto did not mention any of that.

Brewer continued by saying she thought the wall will be paid for by Mexico. “President Trump says they will pay for it. It could be paid with visa applications, border user fees, I would even support a tax on imports. Whatever we have the will to do, we will make it happen.”

Since then, Mexico’s president has canceled a visit to the U.S. after Trump’s repeated demand for that country to pay for the wall.

“It will happen, Neil, it will happen,” Brewer insisted.

