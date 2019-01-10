Trump Rewrites History: I Never Said Mexico Would Write Out A Check For The Wall

As Trump was boarding a helicopter for his latest photo-op at the southern border while he continues to force a govt shutdown down the throats of America, he told reporters that he never said Mexico would actually pay for the wall by writing a check.

I kid you not. (I write this phrase a lot.)

After ordering hundreds of thousands of federal workers locked out of their jobs because of funding for his wall, he was forced to explain why Mexico isn't paying for it but U.S. workers are.

He addressed most of the gaggle of reporters as "fake news" and began his newest big fat lie.

Trump said, "I know the fake news likes to say it. When during the campaign I would say Mexico is going to pay for it, obviously, I never said this and I never meant they're going to write out a check."

He continued, "I said they're going to pay for it. They are. They are paying for it with the incredible deal we made called the United States, Mexico and Canada, USMCA deal. it's a trade deal. It has to be approved by congress."

Then he compounded the lies.

"So Mexico is paying for the wall indirectly and when I said Mexico will pay for the wall in front of thousands and thousands of people, obviously, they're not going to write a check but they are paying for the wall indirectly many, many times over by the really great trade deal we just made. Congress has to approve the deal."

Liars gotta lie.

Trump reneged on a deal in December with the entire Congress to reopen the federal government because Rush Limbaugh hurt his fee fees and now he's trying to make believe he didn't mean Mexico was actually going to pay for the wall, which was one of his big rally cries.

In this video of a Trump campaign rally back in February of 2016, Trump says that since Mexico is making so much money off us because of the trade deficit, paying for the wall is "peanuts."

And then he said Mexico could stop the flow of illegal drugs into the country if they wanted because they're tough -- but too much money flows across.

If Mexico is paying for the wall because of his USMCA deal, or NAFTA 2.0, why then demand monies now from U.S. taxpayers and hurt millions of Americans in the process?

Why is the government shut down then?

Trump is the king of lies, but these lies don't even make sense as lies. It's pathetic.