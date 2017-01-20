Keith Olbermann: The First Act Of Resistance? BOYCOTT. THE. INAUGURATION.

By Sarah P
Keith Olbermann outlines how to best deal with the Inauguration: boycott.

"Don't go.
Don't watch.
Don't tweet.
Don't respond.
Don't spend one brain cell on it.

If he gets arrested, you will hear about it."

Fingers crossed.

"If you are an elected Democrat official, under no circumstances attend. I don't want to hear about you working with him unless you are working with him to move to the Caymans. I want to hear about your plans to impeach him or force him to resign"

I'd be fine with these plans too.

He then lays into *him* by calling him a racist, seemingly psychotic Russian plant. Perfect description. The rage Keith feels is something we all feel. The video is inspirational, hopeful, powerful. A must watch on this, the day we enter a truly terrifying period for our country.


