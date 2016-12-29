C&L's Good Guys Of The Year: #3: Keith Olbermann

Keith Olbermann has been one of the strongest Anti-Trump voices this election season and his videos on GQ, called "The Closer," have emboldened the movement called "The Resistance" with it's viral content, inspiring commentary and bold statements.

My personal favorite of the 2 season, 55 episode collection is the one I attached to this post, released the day after the Electoral College met. In it, Olbermann talks about where we go now that Trump has been certified, against all odds, as the 45th (and probably last) President of the United States of Russia, I mean "America."

One of my other favorite stories about Olbermann, among many, is his very public happiness when he unloaded his apartment in Trump Palace. After living in the condo for about 9 years, he couldn't stomach it any longer. In March of 2016 he wrote an Opinion piece about how he just had to move. I loved his no holds barred Trump bashing.

One of the more prophetic lines in the piece from March, which seems like eons ago, was:

"There could still be enough idiots to elect Trump this November."

Apparently, there are.

We're happy to hear who you think the "good guys and gals" were in media this year. Congratulations to Keith Olbermann -- keep up the good work. Hopefully you are enjoying your new (and Trump free) housing!