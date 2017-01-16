Michigan Mayor Refers To Blacks As 'Chimps', Older Women As 'Dried Up C*nts'

Welcome to more of Trump's America. For his part, the good mayor denies saying what the tapes said he said, because they were fabricated by his enemies. That's an interesting defense.

Source: CBS Detroit

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts faced public backlash last month when audio clips surfaced of him allegedly saying derogatory things about mentally handicapped people.

Now, another crop of audio has been released that also claims to be Fouts, this time talking about black people and older women. Motor City Muckraker posted the audio on Monday morning, just before Fouts was due to speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Warren City Hall.

Warning: The audio contains strong, offensive language

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” Fouts allegely says on first part of the tape. “I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”

Fouts can be heard allegedly talking about older women on the tapes too.

“Think I want to date a f—– 60-year-old hag?” the voice on the recording can be heard saying. “F— that s—. I’m not interested in any old ugly hag. I think after a certain age they are dried up, washed up burned out.”

“They are p—– when they are young, and when they get older, they’re just mean, hateful dried-up c—-.”