Muslim Ban Leaves Ailing Mom In Iraq. She Died There.

Thanks to Trump's Muslim ban, a sick, dying lady was unable to come home to her family to say goodbye.

Mike Hager fled Iraq during the first Iraq war, came to the United States, earned his citizenship, and brought his family here. His mother has lived here since 1995. They went back to Iraq to see family, but upon their return were stopped at the airport, and his mother denied entry to the United States.

She had a green card.

WJBK-Detroit reports:

Hager, his niece, and two nephews were traveling with his 75-year-old mother, Naimma, home to Michigan. They traveled to Iraq to visit family and when she fell ill. Hager said he didn't expect it to be a problem for the family to travel since they all had green cards and had lived in the United States for 20 years. "I was just shocked. I had to put my mom back on the wheelchair and take her back and call the ambulance and she was very very upset. She knew right there if we send her back to the hospital she's going to pass away - she's not going to make it," Hager said.

Hager served in the second Iraq war, too, working with contractors in Iraq and even taking a bullet in the back. Yet he couldn't bring his mother home to die with her family.

Remember this. Remember all of them. This Muslim ban is evil.