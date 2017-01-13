Pharma Chameleons: Thirteen Senate Democrats Stand Up For Tiny Number Of American Jobs
A dozen Senate Republicans broke ranks with their party late Wednesday night, to support a Democratic bill that would let pharmacists import identical but Canadianly cheap drugs from Canada.
The vote was little noticed, coming in the midst of a flurry of votes that included the procedural vote to move ahead with repealing ObamaCare as a budget issue, which renders it immune to Democratic filibusters.
With a dozen Republicans jumping ship, the measure to ensure that poor and middle-class Americans might still be able to afford lifesaving medications even after ObamaCare’s repeal was a sure thing.
UNTIL…!
Thirteen Senate Democrats jumped ship. That’s right, 13 Democratic senators voted against free trade to protect American jobs–namely, the thousands of middle-class Americans who work the graveyard shift on relentless assembly lines cranking out high-priced pharmaceuticals.
And also the jobs of 13 Senate Democrats.
