Sen. Pat Roberts Makes Childish 'Valium Pill' Remark To Sen. Wyden, Chaos Ensues

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts began his statements at Steve Mnuchin's confirmation hearing by making fun of Sen. Wyden and asked him if he wanted a 'Valium pill,' which was not taken kindly by Sen. Sherrod Brown.

After Sen. Wyden gave his opening remarks, Sen. Roberts said, "I just have an observation," He continued, "Senator Wyden, I've got a Valium pill here that you might want to take before the second round. Just a suggestion, sir."

Sen. Wyden was not amused and told him to move along, "We've got a lot of colleagues waiting. If you could be brief, it would be helpful."

Roberts replied, "I'm going to be very brief."

After a few seconds, Sen. Brown jumped in to blast Robert's idiotic comment and said, Mr. Chairman, Mr. Chairman, I hope that that comment about Valium doesn't set the tone for 2017 in this committee. I like senator Roberts. but I just can't quite believe that he would say that to a distinguished Senator from Oregon."

Like all Trump surrogates, Sen. Roberts deflected and said, "I said that to the president of the United States at one point."

Sherrod replied, "Perhaps you did. I would hope that doesn't set the tone for the session."

(Order was lost and commotion followed)

Sherrod, "...the relationship we are building is so different from this. This is just outrageous."

Roberts replied, "I don't know about outrageous, but I think just a little pinprick of humor might help this committee from time to time, which I engage in -- I'm sorry if I have, you know, incurred your wrath."

This is actually a good sign that Democrats on the committee didn't take Sen. Roberts moronic joke lightly and pushed back at him since it's a continuation of the same behavior from Republicans and Trump surrogates of being bullies and a-holes since the Donald came along.