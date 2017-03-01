Trump Spox Promises: 'If You Like Your Pre-Existing Coverage, You Can Keep It!'

When you consider how much hay Republicans made over Obama's "if you like your coverage, you can keep it" promise, this is just rich.

Don't they know there is no way they can promise such a smooth transition in health insurance overhauls? It doesn't happen.

Making the progress we already have was hard enough. And yes, there are changes that need to be made to the ACA. But repeal and replace has always been a Republican lie. And now they are accountable for it.

Still, look whose job it is to put forth fake optimism?

Top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC's Morning Joe crew today that "there's no question there will be different health insurance in the country under President Trump."

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, "If Americans have healthcare today under the Affordable Healthcare Act -- it sounds like Donald Trump is saying they will have health care under whatever replaces it."

Conway replied, "That is correct. We don't want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance."

She continued, "We're aware the public likes coverage for pre-existing conditions. There are some pieces of merit in the current plan."

The Trump camp has said this before. They love some aspects of the ACA, but have never said how they will implement their ideas, ever!

Conway rambled on from talking points they used during the election, but what Kellyanne Conway didn't say is how Trump and the Republican Congress plan to achieve this act.

Mike Barnicle pressed on and asked, "Right now, do you or do you not have a replacement plan ready to go, ramped up ready to go say tomorrow?"

She replied, "We have pieces of it that we need to discuss..."

Barnicle, "What is it?"

Conway deflected and said, "We don't have an HHS Secretary confirmed yet..."

Oh my god. But you nominated Price for that job! Price has wanted to erase the ACA since Day One!

Republicans have had seven years to have developed a repeal and replace plan outside of a campaign slogan and they have offered nothing at all in tangent ideas outside of allowing insurance companies to sell policies across state lines, which simply moves all insurance companies to the state with the least insurance regulation.

Trump has been running since July of 2015 and they have nothing to tell the American people about their plans to change health care?

Then Conway shocked me by saying she needs Democratic support to make changes to the ACA.

Conway said, "We're ready to go. We're not the only party, we're certainly majority party. We need some help and we some need assistance by the democrats to at least be fair and have meetings and of course timely and fair processes."

Barnicle then said, "You're asking to be as fair as Republicans were," since Republicans obstructed every piece of legislation they possibly could.

Conway has perfected the technique of using empty words and promises to deflect from no ideas or real policies.

Then Conway had the temerity to say this, "Some experts say that it could take years to actually complete the process."

That's okay Kellyanne, you won't have a GOP Congress after 2018 if you touch anyone's health insurance. Why not a one line bill changing the name to "FreedomCare" and leave it at that?