Van Jones: 'The Clinton Days Are Over'

Van Jones sees a rise in the progressive wing among the Democratic Party in the wake of a stunning presidential election loss. Jones' reasoning seems to have been based on long-standing grievances by some progressives within the Democratic Party for 1990s political policies enacted by the Clinton administration.

Source: CNN

The Clinton family's grip on the Democratic Party has come to an end and it's time for a new generation of leadership to lead the party, CNN political commentator Van Jones said.

"You have to understand, I think that the Clinton days are over," Jones told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Sunday on "State of the Union." "This idea that we're going to be this moderate party that's going to move in this direction, that's going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform, and for prison expansion, that's going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over."