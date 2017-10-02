Protesters Block Betsy DeVos From Visiting Public School

By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

Secretary of Education was greeted with petitions and cries of "Shame, shame!" when she tried to visit Jefferson Middle School in southwest Washington, D.C.

Towleroad:

Deeply unqualified Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was physically blocked by protesters at the entrance to a DC school.

“She does not represent anything that they stand for,” yelled one protester.

Another shouted: “She’s giving money to senators and buying her way into the position. You should be so proud of yourself. Go back! Shame! Shame! Shame!”

She did eventually get in, according to reports, but not without facing some of her opposition.


