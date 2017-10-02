Protesters Physically Block Betsy DeVos From Entering DC Public School

Betsy DeVos' first visit to a public school as the education secretary didn't go so well. She turned and left.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several dozen protesters are gathered outside a public school where Betsy DeVos is paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.

DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC early Friday. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"